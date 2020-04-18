Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame, Imran Khan has been away from the big screens for a while now. Ever since the actor has taken a break from his acting career after Katti Batti, he has been making the headlines for his personal life.

News of his split with wife Avantika Malik was making the rounds in 2019. Although the couple never openly talked about their relationship equation, it was vividly obvious from their social media posts that Avantika and Imran have taken a break from each other.

Now, after a year or so, Imran and Avantika are again making the headlines, after Avantika's cryptic post on Instagram. It looks like Avantika is hinting towards 'patching-up' with beau Imran. Though she has not shared a picture with Imran, we can't help but draw positive assumptions out of the post.

Imran Khan's wife Avantika has shared a picture with her daughter along with a lovely caption which read, "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!! ♥️"

Imran Khan- Avantika Malik love story

After dating for several years, Imran got hitched to Avantika in 2011. The ]couple then became parents to a beautiful girl Imaara in the same year. As per the sources, after taking a break from their marriage, Avantika had moved out of their Pali Hill home with daughter Imara Malik Khan and was staying with her family.

Although in June, last year, Imran's Mother-in-law Vandana had dismissed the rumours that Imran and Avantika were headed for a divorce. As per the reports by various news portals, Vandana Malik was quoted as saying that divorce was, "Absolutely not" in the picture. She, however, did admit that Imran and Avantika had some differences that would eventually be sorted.

We hope that everything falls in the right place for this adorable couple.