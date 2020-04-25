The incident happened when apart from her movies, Priyanka Chopra was making news for her closeness to Shah Rukh Khan. Rumours of something brewing between the two was making headlines for more reasons than one. It was said that Karan Johar, who happens to be a close friend of Gauri Khan, was not ready to let all of that go away this easily.

It all started with a Mumbai Mirror report which had said that a "certain friend of Priyanka Chopra saying that the actor heard bitchy comments about her being made by a powerful producer-director." Whether or not it was directed at Karan Johar was not known, but the director took it upon himself and charged at it.

The fight

In a series of tweets, Karan had written, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!!" He further tweeted, "Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before its too late!!! Grow up!!! and dont mess with goodness...."

While Priyanka Chopra kept a stoic silence over the matter, Karan Johar, himself had revealed later that he burst out at Priyanka Chopra like a pressure cooker by calling her. "I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realised it wasn't worth it. I called her and said I was turning 40. I have a great EQ (emotional quotient) with her. I've shared several warm moments with PeeCee. Since I am the older one, I decided to be mature," Johar told TOI.

Priyanka – Karan's friendship

However, years later, Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra get along really well. When Karan had complained of not being invited to Priyanka – Nick's wedding, Chopra had said, "Literally at my wedding, we had to take people's phones and deposit them. So Serena Williams did this amazing thing which is like a little bag that you have. So you give people the bags, they put their phones inside and you lock it. You can keep the phone but if you ever want to use it, you have to come back to get it unlocked. We had a mobile police stand. That's the only way to control it otherwise the pictures that the world see is you doing some random thing. Why you think you weren't invited? Cause I would have never got your phone."