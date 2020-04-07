Karan Johar and Kajol have been the original Jai and Veeru of Bollywood. While the two could give their hearts out for each-other, the industry raved about the incredible friendship they shared. Until their film's came in between their strong bond. It was when Ajay Devgn's film clashed with Karan Johar that things went from sour to ugly between the two of them.

Talking about how Kajol should not have intervened between his fight with Ajay Devgn, Karan opened up on the fall-out. Talking about the rift, Karan revealed in his book, The Unsuitable Boy, "The problem was actually never between her and me. It was between her husband and me, something which only she knows about, he knows about, and I know about. I want to keep it at that. I don't really want to say what transpired. But I did feel that she needed to apologize for something she didn't do."

Karan spills the beans

Further talking about the whole episode, Karan said, "Prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there's a lot that happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage her husband's film. I can't even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation, and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!' that's when I knew it was completely over for me. The tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that's it. It's over. And she can never come back to my life. I don't think she wants to either."

Ajay Devgn's take

Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, maintained that things were not warm between them but it wasn't because of their films clashing. Ajay had mentioned that it was due to some personal issues. He said, "I am not friends with him (Karan). Even Kajol's equation is not as warm as it was. It is a personal issue... not due to any professional thing. It's a personal hurtful feeling. It has nothing to do with the clash."