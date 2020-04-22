Priyanka Chopra was a regular at Mannat. Events, parties, family get – togethers, birthdays; she was present at almost all of the events hosted by power couple - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The fact that Shah Rukh and Priyanka's pair had been immensely loved in Don and producers had started calling them as a 'hit pair' had further strengthened their friendship. However, this all came to an abrupt end when things allegedly went beyond being "just friends".

The girl gang

Gauri Khan, Sussanne Roshan were the best-of-friends at that point of time. The two also had a girl gang which comprised of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Mehr Jessia. Gauri Khan had brought in Priyanka to the group after she had become like a part of her own family. However, this friendship was short-lived and went through a rough patch when affair rumours between Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra started fuelling up.

Dumped from girl gang

While Gauri had started maintaining distance from Priyanka Chopra, are friends followed suit. As per a TOI report, Gauri had first removed PeeCee from her Christmas party guest list, post which, the actress' PRs had said that she couldn't come because she wanted to spend time with her own family. And then, Gauri Khan's close friend, Sussanne chose to get Priyanka removed from the Agneepath success bash they were throwing. The TOI report says that Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut; who were not even a part of the film had been invited but not Priyanka.

"It was odd to not see Priyanka at the celebration party of her own film. Even people not associated with the film were invited, like Duggu's Krissh 3 co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut," a source had told the daily. The report further stated that even at another bash held by Parmeshwar Godrej, the girl gang had ignored Priyanka Chopra, leading to which, the actress had to make an embarrassed exit.

Another TOI report had stated that Gauri Khan had warned husband Shah Rukh Khan of not only to not work with her in future but to maintain distance from her socially.