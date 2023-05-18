The younger brother of KPCC chief and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh, voiced a wish for his brother to succeed him as Karnataka's next chief minister. Although the AICC statement on Thursday stated that the Congress party's decision regarding the Chief Minister's position was made in the best interest of the state and the party, it did not bring DK Suresh complete happiness as he awaited the news that his brother might be the next CM of Karnataka.

DK Suresh conveyed his emotions in a statement to the media, saying, "I don't think I'm totally satisfied, but we wanted to fulfill the commitment we made to the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas for the better future of our people. Therefore, the party, DK Shivakumar, and everyone else must consent. We'll have to wait and see how things turn out in the future. I had hoped for that (the CM position for DK Shivakumar), but it never materialized."

Siddaramaiah for CM; DKS for Dy CM

After days of internal wrangling, the Chief Ministerial position has been decided upon by the Congress party, with Siddaramaiah being selected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar would continue to lead the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) while assuming the position of deputy chief minister.

The Chief Minister's responsibilities will eventually be transferred to DK Shivakumar following a predetermined time frame as part of an agreed-upon term-rotating arrangement. However, the Congress party has not yet provided a detailed plan for this transition. After 2.5 years, it is highly likely that DKS will receive the reins. According to sources close to Shivakumar, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's involvement led DK Shivakumar to accept the DCM position.

According to the announcement, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will both take the oath of office as the state's new CM and DCM on May 20. The sources further state that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was up all night trying to come up with a solution and that discussions about cabinet formation are also nearly finished.