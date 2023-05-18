Siddaramaiah, the designated Chief Minister of Karnataka, emphasized the unity among the leadership to safeguard the interests of the people. In a statement, Siddaramaiah declared their commitment to protecting the rights of the Kannada people and working together as a cohesive unit.

Accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah shared a cheerful photograph in which all three leaders raised their hands, symbolizing their unity of purpose.

Siddaramaiah affirmed that the Congress party would function like a close-knit family, striving to fulfill the promises made to the public. He further assured that the forthcoming government would prioritize the well-being of the people, ensuring transparency and a corruption-free administration.

Meanwhile, Dr. G. Parameshwara, the former Deputy Chief Minister and esteemed Congress leader, met with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan. He formally submitted a letter requesting the scheduling of the swearing-in ceremony for the new Congress government on May 20.. Additionally, he handed over the official letter from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to the Governor.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, before the Chief Minister announcement, Parameshwara expressed his desire to be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, citing his previous experience in the role. However, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) clarified that there would only be one Deputy CM position, which has been assigned to D.K. Shivakumar.

(With inputs from IANS)