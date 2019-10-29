The Bengaluru city police have registered a case against the supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar for creating ruckus during his welcome rally at the airport road and for attacking a police officer.

Two FIR's have been registered against Congress workers and supporters of DKS for separate charges after two policemen filed a complaint against them. M Bharamappa Sunagar, a City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable working as the gunman of Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East in his complaint stated that the Congress workers verbally abused him and attacked him for doing his duty.

Congress workers create ruckus

Sunagar said that over a dozen party workers holding Congress flags were blocking the roads between Sadahalli Gate and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Ballari Road. He asked them to clear the way when they attacked him.

In another case, staff from Chikkajala police station has filed a case against Congress for putting up flex banners of DK Shivakumar at the airport road. Several such banners were installed in a stretch of 32 km from Sadahalli toll gate to Bharatinagar Gate.

The flex was deliberately put up by the party workers even after the Karnataka High Court had banned the use of such hoardings. A case has been booked under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act. The HC had prohibited the use of any flex, banner, buntings, or handbills causing damage to the aesthetics of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress is in deep dilemma after the arrival of the party's troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday (October 26) at Bengaluru airport as the city suffered severe traffic congestion due to his procession. The Congress leader was also criticised for holding both Congress and JD(S) flag in his rally.

Thousands of Congress workers had gathered KIA to welcome Shivakumar, who was on exile from past one month and was recently released. Several cranes were also present to shower huge garlands and flowers at the leader.