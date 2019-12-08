The Congress troubleshooter from Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, December 7, indirectly threatened Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the allotment of medical colleges in his constituency - Kanakapura.

DK Shivakumar demanded the CM to reconsider his decision to cancel the medical college and hospital project in Ramanagara district. In a veiled threat, DKS said that Yediyurappa will face dire consequences if he fails to cater to his demand.

In a letter to the chief minister, Shivakumar wrote that the project was included in the 2018-19 budget and was approved by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government, for which land was also allotted. He accused the current government of playing vendetta politics by cancelling the project overnight due to political pressure and relocating it to Chikkaballapura.

He also noted that the decision to cancel the project was made by the single-member cabinet of Yediyurappa soon after the saffron party came into power.

"I request you to immediately order the restoration of the allotment of Medical College at Kanakapura and give a date for performing Bhoomi Puja. I may also bring to your notice that if your government's sole intention is to play vendetta politics, I will be constrained to resort to serious action in my own way to get justice to the people of Kanakapura for which, I hope, you will not give scope," PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

He reiterated that he has no problem for allotting medical college to Chikballapura but is strictly against the government's decision to cancel the approved project that was at an advanced stage.

Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the government medical college in Chikkaballapura on November 9, besides various other projects, and distributed 2,270 title deeds to beneficiaries under the Ashraya scheme. The medical college and hospital in Chikkaballapura are expected to cost Rs 325 crore for which the state cabinet has already passed Rs 150 crores.