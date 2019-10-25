Diwali is here and the entire nation is decked up in colourful lights. The five-day festive season, right from Dhanteras to Bhai Dhuj, marks the victory of good over evil and people celebrate it with firecrackers, lighting up diyas, dressing up in the best attire and enjoying in family and friends gatherings.

While all this plays a significant part of Diwali, our smartphones never really leave our sight as everyone would share photos of celebrations on social media and send best wishes to friends and relatives. With services like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, it has become easy to convey Diwali wishes to everyone, close and far. But if you're bored of sending those same messages, stickers for Diwali, you're in the right place.

Everyone loves a personalised message, but it would take up a lot of time writing those messages to each one of your closed ones. Also, it would seem rude to be glued to your smartphone screens when all your friends and family have gathered for some quality time. For that reason alone, we've come up with some unique ways to send Diwali wishes that will stand out from the regular messages.

TikTok

Since TikTok videos are so popular in India, people can use the platform, pick their favourite voice over to match the Diwali occasion, and make a super cool video to share it with friends and family. First of all, it's always fun to watch TikTok videos, so you're not only conveying your best wishes, but also giving your loved ones a reason to smile.

You can get creative with TikTok videos by taking advantage of the various filters, settings and more within the app. Hit save and start sharing. Spread the joy.

Personalised digital greetings

That iconic diya picture with "Happy Diwali" message or greetings printed over fireworks photo is a common sight. In fact, there are going to be so many of them, your WhatsApp gallery will be full of it. You have the option to simply forward what you got, or be creative.

How about using your family picture from the last gathering (last Diwali, maybe?) and using the Snapseed app to edit the image and add text in different fonts. You can write "Happy Diwali" or a long message wishing your loved ones well. At the end of it all, your message is going to stand out.

Snapchat lens

If you're a Snapchat user, you've got some cool options. In fact, OnePlus has collaborated with Snapchat for a Diwali campaign to light up the world's most popular landmarks with fireworks. You'll be credited with lighting up the sky atop Tower Bridge in London, Eiffel Tower in Paris, Taj Mahal in Delhi and Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Fire up the Snapchat lens and let the AR magic work to show you a beautiful side of these monumental landmarks. Moreover, you can share these artworks with your friends and family to show them you're away but still feel at home.

"Through this campaign, we hope to share the warmth of this season with our global community as we prepare to celebrate India's biggest festival," OnePlus India GM Vikas Agarwal said about the new feature.

You can also explore other lenses that perfectly encapsulates the festive mood around Diwali and share with friends and family.

GIFs

If those messages and stickers are feeling a bit old, try GIFs that come to life for a few seconds and go in a loop for as long as the person is looking at it. There are a lot of GIFs available on the internet or simply start exploring your apps' GIFs gallery. WhatsApp, Messenger and other IM apps all have this feature and they sure look better than those boring forwarded messages and stickers.

IBTimes India wishes our readers a very happy and prosperous Diwali.