Diwali is almost here and if you're looking to grab some exciting deals this festive season, you are in the right place at the right time. There's a lot of competition out there among e-commerce platforms and retailers, trying to lure shoppers with deals like you've never seen before. We are already seeing a tough battle between Amazon and Flipkart, both offering some great deals if you'd like to check out.

But there are some exclusive offers only one of the two e-commerce giants can offer. In this article, you're going to find out the best smartphone deals from Flipkart during the limited period sale. Flipkart's Diwali Sale 2019 started on Monday and runs through Friday, October 25. Before the sale ends, you must try to make the most of it.

If you're looking for a smartphone, be it premium or affordable, Flipkart has offers you cannot miss. From phones under Rs 10,000 to flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S9+ and iPhone 7 Plus, you are likely to find the deal that fits your budget and needs.

Check out all the discounted prices for popular smartphones on Flipkart during its Diwali Sale:

Redmi Note 7S: Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB) Realme 5: Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB) Redmi 8A: 6,499 (2GB+32GB) Nokia 6.1 Plus: Rs 8,999 (4GB+64GB) Redmi Note 7 Pro: Rs 11,999 (4BG+64GB) Motorola One Action: Rs 11,999 (4GB+128GB) Samsung Galaxy A50: Rs 16,999 (4GB+64GB) Realme 3 Pro: Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB) Realme X: Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB) Oppo F11 Pro: Rs 19,990 (6GB+128GB) iPhone 7: Rs 26,999 (32GB) Samsung Galaxy S9: Rs 29,999 iPhone 7 Plus: Rs 31,999 (32GB) Black Shark 2: Rs 29,999 Pixel 3A: Rs 29,999 (4GB+64GB)

In addition to a flat discount on phone prices, shoppers can avail 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards and 10 percent off on all bank cards.