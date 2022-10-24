A 'green' fireworks display and LED lighting marked the celebrations of Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali as thousands of devotees flocked to the Golden Temple complex here early Monday.

The eco-friendly fireworks display was a spectacular event owing to pollution concerns.

The complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, the Harmandir Sahib is located, was illuminated with LED lights, giving it a glittering look.

There was festive spirit at the shrine complex in this Sikh holy city as thousands of people came here to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Jathedar (chief) of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, read out his message to the Sikh community on the occasion.

The domes, buildings and floors of the shrine complex were cleaned and lit up for the occasion.

The day is celebrated in the Sikh religion as Bandi Chhor Diwas (prisoner liberation day). On this day, the sixth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Hargobind, returned to Amritsar after being released along with 52 princes from imprisonment by the Mughal emperor Jahangir from Gwalior prison in 1619.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to stop Sikh faith from flourishing, Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib at Gwalior Fort. Jahangir fell ill and could not get well despite efforts. To get rid of his illness, Sufi Saint Sain Mian Mir advised Jahangir to release Guru Hargobind Sahib.

The Guru refused to be released alone. Jahangir said whoever can come out holding palla (end portion of robe) of imprisoned Guru, can be released. The Guru got a special robe stitched, holding which 52 imprisoned kings got released from jail.

Upon his arrival at Amritsar, Guru Hargobind Sahib was welcomed by Sikhs by lighting earthen lamps.

"This day is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas with Khalsa's grandeur. Bandi: Prisoner, Chhor: Release and Diwas: Day," says the SGPC, the mini parliament of the religion.

Elsewhere in Punjab, markets wore a festive look on the occasion of Diwali, but traders said that sales were down. People thronged various markets in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.