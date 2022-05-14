Massive fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. The fire, which broke out in the afternoon, seemed to engulfed a large part of the hospital's building. The thirty second footage of the incident to have surfaced on social media shows the entire hospital covered in blaze and dense black fog of smoke. Despite it being a major fire, no casualties have been reported so far. Fire tenders have been pressed into service and as the fire officials try and douse the flames, meanwhile, patients were shifted from the premises. As per a few local media reports, more than 650 patients have been evacuated.

Though the fire was controlled effectively very soon but the details on any casualties and injuries are awaited. As per an officer from the Fire Safety Department, Lovepreet Singh, the fire broke out due to an explosion in electric transformers. This is a developing story. IBTimes has got in touch with local officials concerned and this copy shall be updated as soon as further details are available.