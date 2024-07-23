Divya Khossla has penned an emotional note for the tragic passing away of Tishaa Kumar. The 21-year-old daughter of former actor and T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar passed away after battling cancer. The whole industry is in a state of shock and grief over the heartbreaking news. Now, Bhushan Kumar's wife and actress, Divya has penned a note for the departed soul.

Divya's post for Tishaa

"Tishaa, you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon. @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss," Divya wrote. Many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the funeral of Tishaa. A prayer meet was also organised for the departed soul which was attended by celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh and more.

Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and few more celebs were also spotted at the funeral procession. T Series has sought privacy for the family in its time of grief with an official statement. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected," the note read.

