Social media went abuzz with reports of Divya Khossla and Bhushan Kumar heading for splitsville after she dropped 'Kumar' from her name. What further added fuel to the fire was Divya unfollowing T-Series. Netizens were quick to jump to conclusions of things being hunky dory in their marital bliss since the couple hadn't made any joint appearances together in the last few months.

However, contrary to the speculations, the power couple is going strong in their 19 years of marriage. Divya has been following her husband's personal account on social media. Now, a T-Series representative has also quashed the rumours and called them baseless. The spokesperson has revealed that Divya's decision to drop the surname and change her name's spelling is due to astrological beliefs.

Divya's astrological beliefs

"Divya Khossla's choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected. The addition of an 's' to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief, is for the same thought," it stated. This might now come as a sigh of relief to all the Divya and Bhushan Kumar fans out there who were heartbroken with their divorce rumours.

Bhushan - Divya's love story

Bhushan Kumar and Divya first met in 2004 on the sets of her debut film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Love soon blossomed between the two. The duo tied the knot in 2005 in Jammu and welcomed their son in 2001. The couple is known as one of the most powerful couples of the industry. Divya also ventured into production and direction in the last few years.

Divya Khossla had once revealed that she had to put in a lot of efforts to convince her husband, Bhushan Kumar to let her direct Yaariyan. She revealed that once the film became a hit, only then did the T-series honcho start believing in her directing capabilities.