Divya Agarwal has announced separation from Varun Sood. The two fell in love after Roadies and had been going strong for several years now. Divya took to social media to break the news and left their fans and followers heartbroken. The couple's social media accounts have now been bombarded with questions on what went wrong and will they ever be back together.

Divya announces split

In a long Instagram post, Divya spilled the beans and made the announcement. She wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay ! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

The Roadies fame further wrote, "No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."

Social media reacts

Audrey D Silva reacted to Divya's post and asked, "Babe hope you good?" Zeeshan Khan wrote, "Nooooooo! Fuckkkk! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other!❤ @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12" Kishwer Merchant also replied and said, "Wishing good for both". Varun Sood, however, is yet to make the announcement.