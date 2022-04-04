Harnaaz Sandhu has been grabbing headlines ever since she won the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title. The diva was recently seen on India's Got Talent sets. However, netizens were furious over how Shilpa Shetty and Badshah failed to give her the respect and the welcome she deserves. The official social media page of Miss India Organization shared the video that has left fans of the Miss Universe fuming.

The video

The video shows Harnaaz Sandhu arriving on the sets. While Shilpa continued talking to her sister, Shamita; Badshah was busy talking to Kirron Kher. None of them could be seen properly greeting Harnaaz and Badshah continued to sit while talking to her. Netizens were taken aback by the "disrespectful" and "cold" treatment meted out to Miss Universe.

Netizens react

"These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful," wrote one user.

"No bloody respect for Miss Universe," said another.

"What's wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expression," said one more social media user.

"Does not #harnaazsandhu Deserve More Respect...? Shame #indiasgottalent" opined another user.

"Forget she is Miss Universe. Atleast have the basic courtesy to stand up for a guest that has come on your show," wrote one netizen.

"This video makes me uncomfortable," wrote another netizen.

"Such thanda welcome to Miss Universe India's pride?" questioned another social media user.

"We need apology," said another one.