Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been subjected to a lot of body shaming and trolling over her weight gain. Though the diva looks every bit of a stunner, making it difficult for us to take our eyes off her; trolls launched a volley of body-shaming attacks on her. And now, Harnaaz has opened up about Celiac disease that is causing her to gain weight.

Harnaaz opens up

Harnaaz responded to being body-shamed and trolled over gaining a few inches. She shot back at haters with a positive message. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat,'" India Today quoted Harnaaz telling PTI. Sandhu went on to add, "Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things. I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself."

It all started when Harnaaz walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for the Shivan and Naresh show. While we dig the charisma she enchanted the audience with, many couldn't look beyong her weight gain. "Plus size realness," commented one user. Never seen a fatter Miss Universe than her," wrote another. There were several comments on the weight gain.

What is Celiac disease?

Celiac disease is also known as celiac sprue or gluten-sensitive enteropathy. In it the immune system of a person reacts to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. The reaction damages the lining of the small intestine and causes inflammation. It also leads to bloating, fatigue, diarrhoea and many such disorders.