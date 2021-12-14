Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is now Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old model has brought India glory by bringing the coveted title home after 21 years. Lara Dutta had won Miss Universe in 2004 and Sushmita Sen had won the prestigious title in 1994. Harnaaz's confident and assured demeanor won over the judges. And it was her sensible and sensitive answer that finally made her bag the trophy home.

Harvey's bizarre question

As per reports and a clip going viral, while other contestants were asked about their achievements, Harnaaz was asked to do an animal impression. Steve Harvey told her, "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let's hear your best one." Even though taken aback by the question, Harnaaz went with the stride.

Sandhu said, "Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage. I have to do this, I have no other option. Brace yourself everyone (before letting out a "meeow")." Soon social media lashed out at Steve Harvey for asking the question. "What a ridiculous first question was that? Miss India had so much more to say... #MissUniverse2021," wrote one user.

Social media furious

"I still can't believe it?! Like, really?! A whole Miss Universe competition and they made her meow like a cat?!" said another. "OMG Miss India meowing at Steve Harvey is not what I was expecting to see tonight. Pretty sure the Miss Universe organization could have asked a better question... very frustrating but she was nothing if not confident," wrote a netizen.

In an interview with a website, Harnaaz later opened up about the question and said it was all about being yourself and hence she took the question in her stride.