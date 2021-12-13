Harnaaz Sandhu from India is now Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old model has been crowned the coveted title in Israel.

Harnaaz has brought the glory back to the country after 21 years. Prior to her, Lara Dutta had won Miss Universe in 2004 and Sushmita Sen had won the prestigious title in 1994.

The official Instagram account of Miss Universe Organisation broke the news on December 12, 2021 and wrote, "The new Miss Universe is…India." A clip of Sandhu's winning moment was also shared on the page. Harnaaz Sandhu broke down upon hearing her name as the next Miss Universe.Sandhu is a 21-year-old model from Chandigarh. She has also been a part of Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

The answer that won her the trophy

The answer that made her win the trophy was on being asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" She replied, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

The answer on climate change

On being asked, "Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?", Harnaaz had an answer that got her a roaring response.

"My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today," Sandhu said.