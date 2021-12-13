India's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe, bagging the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.

The crowning took place late Sunday night at the event held in Eilat, Israel.

In the common Q&A round, Harnaaz was asked to give advise to young girls watching on how to deal with the pressure they deal with today. Sandhu replied that women have to beleive in themsleves. "You are unique, stop comparing yourself with others, Women need to come out and speak for themselves."

The 21-year-old from Chandigarh bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.

(With inputs from IANS)