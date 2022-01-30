Good news for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Disha Vakani might make a comeback on the show. Yes, you read that right. After years of speculations and conjectures, the celebrated star who became synonymous with the show might be ready to join the show back. However, Vakani has reportedly asked for a huge sum to be back.

Disha played the role of Dayaben on the show and became a household name. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was the actress who made the show reach every household and top the TRP charts. But, after getting pregnant with her child, Disha left the show. And now, after a long-awaited wait, she might finally be back on the show.

Disha's demands

Disha, however, has demanded Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. Along with this, she has put in the clause of shooting for just three hours every day, says a News18 report. Though her return is not confirmed yet, it is no secret that the show would again shatter the TRPs once she is back. Whether the makers are ready to give in to Disha's demands and whether Disha accommodates the wishes of the makers, remains to be seen.

What her husband said

"It's between Disha and the producer (Asit Modi). I have never got into making statements about her work. I have promised her that I am not going to be her point of contact (for the media). We have an understanding that we don't and won't speak about each other's work in public. If I did or had, it would become an issue in our personal life," Disha's husband had told Spotboye.