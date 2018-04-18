Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has gone on to become a huge success at the box office, crossing Rs 150 crore mark in domestic market.

Yet, despite the humongous money that it has been collecting, the movie's success has reportedly not worked wonders for Disha. While Tiger grabbed a lot of limelight with Baaghi 2 , Disha seems to be struggling to get interesting movie offers.

"Disha was expecting a lot post Baaghi 2, but unfortunately not many doors have opened for her. She is still not getting any interesting offers," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Although the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress will star in Sanghamitra, which is a trilingual made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, yet, bagging good scripts in Bollywood has become quite taxing for the lady.

Meanwhile, even as Tiger is busy with the shoot of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Disha was missing her beach vacation. The actress shared a throwback bikini picture of hers from her trip to Sri Lanka with a caption that read, "Missing the ocean."

But little did she know that post would invite online trolls and her throwback picture would be flooded with sleazy and derogatory comments. Many haters said she was showing off too much skin just for the sake of earning some money. However, Disha's fans, who deeply admire her, defended her and shut down the trolls.

Coming to Disha's upcoming project Sanghamitra, she will be seen playing the lead role in the period film opposite Kollywood superstar Jayam Ravi. She replaced Shruti Haasan who was earlier being considered to play the role. Set in the 8th century AD, the movie will tell the tale of Sangamithra's journey to save her kingdom.