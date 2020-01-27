Disco Raja has concluded the first weekend with an average collection at the worldwide box office. It has earned much lesser than that of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) and is heading to become another disaster for Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja is known for his mass entertainer movies. But with his recent commercial movies failing at the box office, the mass maharaja opted to experiment with a science fiction action film to bring back his fallen glory. The Telugu actor hoped that Disco Raja would bring his career graph back on track.

But to his dismay, the release of Disco Raja was timed wrongly, as the Sankranti releases are still holding strong at the box office. The movie could not get enough cinema halls because Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have occupied the maximum number of theatres. Its screen count was 50 percent lesser when compared to Ravi Teja's previous releases. On top of it, the movie lacked effective promotion.

The trade experts had their fingers crossed over its prospects at the box office. Disco Raja opened to a good response and collected Rs 5.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It was a low number for Ravi Teja, considering the track record of his previous release. But it was decent collection considering its small screen count.

The VI Anand-directed film was successful in striking a chord with the filmgoers. A strong word of mouth helped it remain strong at the box office on the following days. But Disco Raja did not witness much-needed big growth at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend.

As per early estimates, Disco Raja has collected approximately over Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs over 7 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 22 crore on its global theatrical rights. It has failed to recover even 30 pecent of their investments.

The first-weekend collection decides whether a film is going to be hit or flop these days. Considering this fact, Disco Raja will have a tough in recovering the distributors' investments. It is likely to incur them losses. Telugu 360_BO tweeted, "#DiscoRaja is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. Fourth consecutive disaster for Ravi Teja. #TouchChesiChudu #NelaTicket #AmarAkbarAnthony #DiscoRaja."

Hower, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo topped the box office chart, pushing down Sarileru Neekevvaru and Disco Raja to second and third places respectively. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "Weekend BO: #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo Remains as the Dominant No.1 and set for a Longer Run. #SarilerNeekevvaru is Decent. #DiscoRaja turning out to be a Disaster with no growth from low start."