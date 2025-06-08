The mysterious disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi and the tragic death of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya has captured national attention. The couple, who traveled to the scenic East Khasi Hills district, vanished under puzzling circumstances, leaving their family in distress and demanding answers. Raja's body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall, approximately 20 kilometers from their homestay, while Sonam remains missing. The family has expressed dissatisfaction with the local authorities' handling of the investigation, alleging that crucial evidence has been mishandled or destroyed.

The family has made a fervent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. They believe that only a thorough and impartial investigation by the CBI can uncover the truth behind Raja's death and Sonam's disappearance. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed solidarity with the grieving family, requesting the Home Minister to transfer the investigation to the CBI. Sonam's father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the local police's handling of the case.

"The Chief Minister, our CM Mohan Yadav, has already sent help from Bhopal. Now it is in Home Minister Amit Shah's hands to send the CBI there as soon as possible. Without the CBI, work won't progress because the local police are gradually destroying all the evidence," he lamented. The family has raised several pertinent questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Raja's death, including how items such as a phone, raincoats, and other belongings, which were kept inside the couple's scooty, ended up near Raja's body.

Family's Frustration and Allegations

The family is perplexed by the lack of progress in the investigation and the alleged failure of the local police to investigate leads from CCTV footage and GPS data, which reportedly indicated the presence of 3-4 individuals with the couple. "If they had conducted a proper investigation, our children would have been safe today," Singh asserted. The family's frustration is compounded by what they perceive as a lack of urgency and accountability on the part of the Meghalaya administration. Devi Singh expressed his dismay at a callous statement made by a local minister, who reportedly dismissed the incident as a common occurrence.

"The police and administration in Meghalaya are doing nothing. One of their ministers even made a callous statement, saying these incidents keep happening. If a tourist visits a site, why hasn't the government ensured proper security and guidance? Especially in mountainous terrain, there should be officials present to assist and protect tourists -- but there was no one," he lamented. The case has drawn parallels to other high-profile disappearances and deaths that have captured public attention in the past. One such case is the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in the United States.

The siblings went missing under suspicious circumstances, leading to a nationwide search and the eventual arrest of their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell. The case highlighted the importance of thorough investigations and the need for accountability in cases involving missing persons. In the case of the Indore couple, the family's demand for a CBI probe underscores their lack of faith in the local authorities' ability to deliver justice. They believe that only an independent and unbiased investigation can uncover the truth and bring closure to their ordeal.

The call for a CBI probe has gained traction on social media, with many expressing solidarity with the family and demanding justice for Raja and Sonam. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to social media platform X to express his support, stating, "Madhya Pradesh stands with the family of Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis." He also revealed that he had personally spoken with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya regarding the matter. In a desperate move inspired by an astrologer's advice, Devi Singh has resorted to hanging Sonam's photograph upside down in hopes of her safe recovery.

This symbolic gesture reflects the family's anguish and their unwavering hope for Sonam's return. As the days pass, the family's demand for justice grows louder. They continue to urge the authorities to expedite the investigation and bring those responsible to justice. The case has also sparked a broader conversation about the safety of tourists in Meghalaya and the need for improved security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The involvement of the CBI, known for its expertise in handling complex cases, is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring a fair and transparent investigation.

The mysterious disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi and the tragic death of her husband Raja have left a family shattered and a nation demanding answers. The call for a CBI probe reflects the family's desperation for justice and their belief that only an independent investigation can uncover the truth. As the case unfolds, the hope remains that justice will be served, and the truth will finally come to light.