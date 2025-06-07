Eid-al-Adha 2025: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Madhuri Dixit other celebs celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. As Eid al-Adha 2025 dawns, Muslims around the world honour the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was prepared to sacrifice his son at God's command, a defining act of faith.

The festival is deeply rooted in prayer, charity, and sacrifice, reaffirming a profound spiritual connection to obedience, compassion, and divine purpose.

Eid al-Adha also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

Superstar Salman Khan shared a clean-shaven, smiling photo of himself on Instagram, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak."

Versatile actor Kamal Haasan greeted fans on X (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt post, "My heartfelt greetings to my brothers and sisters celebrating Bakrid, the great day of remembrance of sacrifice. May equality and brotherhood prevail! #EidMubarak."

Madhuri Dixit extended her wishes via Instagram Stories, "Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al Adha. May this sacred time bring you renewed faith, inner peace, and continued success. Eid Mubarak."

Other stars like Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee also shared warm Eid messages with their fans.

In 2025, it is observed from June 6 to June 9 in many regions, including the UAE, and on June 7 in India, following the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent on May 28.