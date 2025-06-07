On June 6, the world woke up to an explosive interview featuring liquor baron Vijay Mallya, famously dubbed the 'King of Good Times', marking his first public appearance in nine years. The former boss of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, founder of United Breweries, and owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya, fled India in 2016 after being accused in a bank loan default case involving over Rs 9,000 crore. Now, he says he's willing to return if assured a fair trial.

Appearing on Raj Shamani's podcast Figuring Out, Mallya opened up about his legal battles, the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, media vilification, and even addressed long-standing controversies like the Kingfisher calendar and signing Virat Kohli to RCB.

From being labelled a 'chor' to facing backlash for unpaid Kingfisher salaries and fleeing the country, Vijay Mallya addressed all accusations against him with remarkable poise.

"I'm called chor after repaying more than double": Vijay Mallaya

Addressing public accusations, Mallya claimed that banks had already recovered far more than the original debt. He supported this by saying that it was confirmed in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Displaying a Debt Tribunal certificate, he added, "I'm probably the only 'chor' who's been called a thief after repaying two and a half times the amount. But it's okay... It's part of life. If they want to convict me for bad intentions, I'll fight it. Win or lose, I'll fight."

He also slammed banks for not providing him with a statement of accounts despite multiple reminders.

He added, "Have you ever heard of a bank not rendering an account to a borrower or guarantor? Only through the Finance Minister's parliamentary statement did I learn that ₹14,100 crore has been recovered."

On running away from India and settling abroad

Vijay Mallya confirmed he had met then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India.

He asserted, "Before leaving for the airport, I told Mr. Arun Jaitley directly."

He added that in 2015, prior to fleeing, he met the State Bank of India's chairperson in Hyderabad to propose a settlement, which he claims was rejected.

"They wanted ₹14,000 crore, that's why it was not accepted," he said.

What happened with Kingfisher Airlines?

Vijay Mallya largely attributed the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines to the 2008 global financial crisis.

He said, "You've heard of Lehman Brothers, right? The global crisis hit everyone, even India. The value of the rupee dropped, funding dried up, and aviation, being capital-intensive, was among the worst hit."

He further claimed that his attempts to downsize the airline were blocked.

He added, "I went to Shri Pranab Mukherjee and said we need to downsize, cut aircraft, lay off staff. But I was told not to downsize — that the banks would support me. That's how it all started."

"I Take Full Responsibility": Mallya apologised to former employees

When asked about the employees who lost their jobs and still resent him, Mallya issued a rare public apology: "I'm deeply sorry for what happened. I take full responsibility. I have no excuses. Some didn't get their salaries — and for that, I truly apologise."

He alleged that his attempts to pay dues were blocked. Vijay said, "The courts had the money. I filed a petition to clear dues, but it was rejected by the banks and the court."

Our boss @TheVijayMallya’s dream has come true finally.. Thanks to Mr. Nags @DanishSait for this memory.



I only hope, Mallaya comes to his home #Bengaluru tomorrow to celebrate the victory from UB City to Brigade Road. #RCB #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/Ev8aexENfj — Praveen ? (@Praveen_KF) June 3, 2025

"Call me fugitive, not a thief': Vijay Mallaya sets the record straight

He said, "Call me a fugitive for not returning to India after March 2016. But I didn't 'run away'. I left on a pre-scheduled visit. I didn't come back for reasons I believe are valid."

When asked if he would return, he said, "If I get a fair assurance of a fair trial and a dignified existence, I'll seriously consider returning."

For those who are interested, I have spoken for the first time in nine years on this podcast.I want to say sorry to employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also to set the record straight with facts and the truth. https://t.co/aiAsnI68ie — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 5, 2025

Posting about the podcast on X, Mallya wrote, "For those interested, I've spoken for the first time in nine years. I want to apologise to the employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also set the record straight with facts and truth."

About Mallya's case

On April 9, 2025, Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in the London High Court against a bankruptcy order tied to a Rs 11,101 crore debt owed to lenders, including SBI. Mallya, who fled India in 2016, continues to face legal battles with Indian authorities and a banking consortium after the 2012 collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.

In February 2025, he approached the Karnataka High Court seeking a breakdown of recoveries made by banks. His counsel argued that while the original debt stood at ₹6,200 crore, banks had already recovered Rs 14,000 crore,yet recovery efforts continued. The court has since issued notices to the banks and loan recovery officers.

How Much Does Mallya Owe?

Vijay Mallya owes Indian banks approximately ₹9,000 crore. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the ED has already recovered and returned assets worth Rs 14,000 crore to the banks through property sales.