Congratulations are in order for the Akkineni family as they welcome their second daughter-in-law within a year. After Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year, Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni has now married artist and entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony held in the early hours of Friday at the Akkineni residence in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by close family and friends.

Following the ceremony, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita warmly welcomed Zainab into the family. The couple shared a heartfelt photo from the wedding, featuring Akhil, Zainab, Nagarjuna, Amala, and themselves.

Amala Akkineni also formally announced the marriage on Instagram, writing, "With immense joy, I am delighted to share that my dear son Akhil has married his beloved Zainab in an intimate ceremony at our home, in the early hours of the morning (3:35 am). It was a dream come true for Nagarjuna and myself, as we shared the warmth of love, laughter and the company of those dearest to us. I seek your blessings and good wishes as they embark on this new chapter together."

Nagarjuna also shared pictures from the wedding, including moments of the pheras and him and Amala performing rituals. The bride and groom both opted for elegant ivory traditional outfits.

Meet the Akkineni Family

Nagarjuna was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, and the couple had a son, Naga Chaitanya. Their marriage ended in 1990. Two years later, in 1992, Nagarjuna married actress Amala Akkineni. Together, they have a son, Akhil Akkineni.

Akhil and Zainab Ravdjee, who had been in a relationship for two years, got engaged in November last year and recently tied the knot in an intimate Telugu wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Akhil is Nagarjuna and Amala's son, making him the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya, who divorced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a private ceremony last year.

Akhil began his film journey as a child actor in Nagarjuna's 1995 film Sisindri and later appeared in films such as Akhil (2015), Hello! (2017), Mr. Majnu (2019), and Agent (2023).

Zainab Ravdjee, an artist by profession, recently showcased her work in Hyderabad through her exhibition Reflections. She is the daughter of prominent industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and the sister of Zain Ravdjee, Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd.