Ace filmmaker Shankar has lost his mother Muthu Lakshmi on Tuesday, 18 May. She passed away due to age-related ailments in Chennai.

Last Rites to Be Performed Tomorrow

As per the reports in the Tamil media, Muthu Lakshmi was aged 88. The family has planned to perform her final rites on Wednesday, 19 May.

Shankar had earlier, in interviews, had claimed that he was attached to his mother and she was proud of his achievements.

2021 has turned out to be a forget year for Kollywood as it has lost many notable celebrities in the last couple of months. Comedian Vivekh, filmmaker KV Anand, SP Jhananathan, Thamira, Nellai Siva, and writer-director Aruna Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja.

Shankar's Issue with Lyca Productions

Lyca Productions has dragged Shankar to court after the director went on to his next project with Ram Charan without completing his Indian 2. On his turn, Shankar told the court that the movie was supposed to be produced by Dil Raju and Lyca took over the project from him after initially refusing to fund the project.

The shooting of Indian 2 was originally scheduled to start in 2018, but it got delayed after Kamal Haasan took a break due to "make-up allergy." The team rescheduled the shoot to January in foreign countries, but the production house forced him to change the plans owing to lack of funds.

"Finally, after much efforts and overcoming the callous and unprofessional attitude of the applicant (producers), the shooting began on January 18, 2019. After the shoot began, it was stopped after four days because the sets were not delivered on time and therefore there was another delay of one month," The Hindu quotes him as saying.

However, the production house has been delaying the shoot for one or the other reason due to which Shankar's three years wasted, the director claims. So, he has moved on to his next project. Nonetheless, the director has said that the Kamal Haasan-starrer is close to his heart and would complete Indian 2 if the production house settles the dues of cast and crew apart from giving unstinted support.