Director and writer Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Sunday, 16 May, while he continues his battle against the pandemic. They were hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Sindhuja failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last night, say reports. Her last rites were performed at Krishnampet burial ground on Monday, 17 May. On the other hand, the writer is recovering well.

Arunraja had always spoken high about his wife. In interviews, he had praised her for being his pillar of strength. Now, this untimely death has not only come as a shock to him, but to all the cine-goers.

Arunraja Kamaraj's Journey

Arunraja Kamaraj started off his career as an assistant director and he debut as a lyricist through Karthik Subbaraj and Vijay Sethupathi's Pizza. Thereafter, he went on pen over 30 songs. His notable songs include Rajinikanth's Neruppa Da in Kabali and Kutti Story song in Vijay's Master.

He made his directorial debut with Kanaa. His latest movie with Udhayanidhi Stalin had completed the first schedule of shooting and his wife had also taken part in it.

Many celebrities have mourned the death of Sindhuja on Twitter:

Hiphop Tamizha: Met Sindhu Arunraja once at the airport, Such a sweet person. She was so happy & proud of her husband. Sema couple & right now im shocked beyond belief ☹️ condolonces @Arunrajakamaraj bro – sorry for ur loss. stay strong

Actor Kayal Devaraj: Lyricist and Actor and Director and Singer #ArunRajaKamaraj who is getting treated for #Covid in a private hospital in Chennai. He is responding well to the treatment. He is stable. He may be discharged soon.

