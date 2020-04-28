Kajal Aggarwal, who had a couple of interesting projects in her kitty, has bagged Chiranjeevi's much-hyped film Acharya. Unfortunately, she was forced to opt out from a Tamil movie in order to work in the mega-budget Telugu flick.

Kajal Took Advance

As per the buzz, Kajal Aggarwal has opted out of Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming film. The actress had accepted the offer and taken the advance amount from the makers of the film. Since she got the offer to work in Acharya after Trisha's exit, the Magadheera actress was approached and she readily accepted it, say rumour mills.

Incidentally, this is the second time that Kajal is walking out of a Udhayanidhi Stalin movie. Earlier, she was approached for Nanbenda, but she had walked out of the project after agreeing to act in the flick. Later, she was replaced by Nayanthara.

Kajal's Upcoming Movie

However, sources close to Kajal Aggarwal have denied signing the Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer on the dotted lines. Currently, she has movies like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which was earlier in the news after three people died on the sets due crane mishap, Hollywood movie Mosagallu and John Abraham's Mumbai Saga among a few others.

Coming to Acharya, the film movie is directed by Koratala Siva. It is jointly funded by Ram Charan on his banner of Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment.