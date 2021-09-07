Dino Morea is making waves with his powerful role in The Empire. The show that has been grabbing attention and controversies, has brought back Dino in news. The actor recently opened up about his ex-girlfriend, Bipasha Basu, and said that they still are "very friendly". He also addressed the controversy the show has been engulfed in and whether it's worth it.

Dino spills the beans

Dino Morea revealed how they were dating during Raaz but had broken up by the time Gunaah was released. He revealed that the two never left their break-up come in between their work and are still quite friendly. "My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don't think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah," he told HT.

"But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry. So, we did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally. My equation with her is still...I mean we both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly. In fact, we don't talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful. So, the equation is great!," he further added.

Backlash over The Empire

Talking about the show – The Empire – Dino said that when he signed the project he had no idea that it would face any backlash. More added that the show is based on a book and dates back to over 600 years. He also added that the makers never claimed it to be a biopic and there's a lot of fiction involved. Hence, there shouldn't be any controversy over the show.