Dino Morea has slammed BJP leader Narayan Rane for making allegations against him that he had hosted a party for Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death. The model-turned-actor has clarified that there was no such gathering at his residence.

On his Twitter, he wrote, "There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this.[sic]"

He was responding a news clip which claimed that Dino Morea had hosted a party for Sushant on 13 June before it was shifted to Sushant's apartment.

Rane's Shocking Allegations

According to Rane, Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian were "murdered" and demanded the cops to find out who all attended the party a day before his death.

Narayan Rane further alleged that Disha was raped before she was murdered. However, he has not provided any evidence to his claims.

Disha Salian died by suicide on 7 June by jumping off a building at Malad in Mumbai. Before her death, she was working as the manager of actor Varun Sharma. On 14 June, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat.

The Mumbai Police are investigating the case even as there is growing-demand from the netizens and politicians to handover the case to the CBI. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide in Patna.