The coronavirus scare has affected people internationally including public figures such as Tom Hanks and his wife, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to name a few. On Thursday Arvind Kejriwal had announced shut down of all theatres till April 1, which slightly meant, that the box office collection of Angrezi Medium would slow down.

While Rohit Shetty and various other filmmakers and producers postponed their release date and shooting schedules, Dinesh Vijan was unable to do the same. During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the producer explained that it was too late since the film had already released internationally.

"We had no option as the film had already opened in UAE-GCC market on Thursday when the Chief Minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced the shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday it was too late to pull back," said Dinesh Vijan.

The report further stated that he felt Angrezi Medium had a better opening than Hindi Medium. However, most critics had a different opinion about the film.

"Advance bookings had started on Wednesday itself. Even in Delhi, tickets had been sold. When the government order came, it took us an hour or so to align ourselves with the unforeseen developments. After that, the discussion was on how best to put it out. As I said, it was too late to stop the release by then as he had already gone live. Also, the overseas prints had been dispatched and KDMs (code for digital projector) issued to theatres across India. However, despite everything, the film has opened well all over. It has been appreciated by critics and audience alike. Going by estimates it should do double the business of Hindi Medium on an opening day," he said.

Angrezi Medium stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is based on a young girl's aspiration to study abroad and her father's efforts to make her dream come true.