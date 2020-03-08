Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined Instagram, fans can be rest assured that photos of the famous star kid, Taimur Ali Khan will soon be pouring in. The actress in her latest Instagram post shared that Taimur is the only one who can share frames with her.

"The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame," Kareena Kapoor Khan had captioned in her latest post on social media while posting an adorable photo of her toddler.

Taimur Ali Khan has managed to become a sensation of his own. The three-year-old has managed to outshine his parents in the game of publicity and brand making. At every movie promotions of the Kapoor family or the Pataudi family, the mention of Taimur gives more publicity to the film than the trailer. The presence of Taimur in the arms of her mother, father, masi has become the latest show-stealer.

Be it at weddings, pre-weddings, post-weddings, birthday celebrations of the Kapoor and the Khan family, there's always a mandatory click of Taimur posing with one of the members of the family. At the age of three, he even picked up the art of waving at the media when he spots them outside his residence.

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Good Newwz

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her social media account official, here are some of her pictures from childhood which are spitting image of Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. The film didn't manage to score as well as other Akshay Kumar starrer. Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium. The film will mark Irrfan's comeback after his brief hiatus.

Later this year she will also be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadha. The film will mark her third collaboration with the superstar after 3 Idiots and Talaash.