Ratnakumar Pallisseri is one of the most veteran film journalists in Kerala, and in his career which spans over three decades, he has worked with various publications like Nana and Cinema Mangalam. In a recent video uploaded on YouTube, Pallisseri has claimed that Malayalam actor Dileep considers Mohanlal as an enemy.

In the video, Pallisseri revealed that Mohanlal and Dileep developed enmity during the pre-production works of the movie 'Ennum Eppozhum'. The film was directed by Sathyan Anthikkadu, and the makers had roped in Manju Warrier to play the lead role in this movie.

During this time, Dileep had asked Mohanlal to expel Manju Warrier from the star cast, but the 'Ódiyan' star declined the request. Mohanlal also gave a harsh reply to Dileep which was totally unexpected.

"When Dileep asked Mohanlal to expel Manju Warrier from 'Ennum Eppozhum', the actor gave a very harsh reply. This made Dileep very angry towards Mohanlal. Dileep has a book in which he writes the name of his enemies. On that night, Dileep opened a new page and wrote the name of the greatest talents in Mollywood - Mohanlal," said Pallisseri in the video.

In the video, Pallisseri also revealed that Dileep had threatened director Roshan Andrews for making 'How Old Are You' with Manju Warrier.

This is not the first time that Pallisseri has uploaded a video against Dileep on YouTube. A few weeks back, Pallisseri had uploaded a video and alleged that Dileep had threatened Kavya Madhavan's former husband Nishal Chandra using the actress' intimate photos.

Pallisseri's videos about Dileep are racking up mixed reactions from the viewers. Many people who watched the video claim that Pallisseri is uploading these clips just for the sake of publicity. However, a section of people believes that Pallisseri is opening up the harsh realities that prevail in the film industry. As per these people, Dileep would have taken legal action against Pallisseri if he is sharing fabricated information about the actor.