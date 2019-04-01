Mohanlal and Prithviraj's Lucifer has struck gold at the worldwide box office in the four-day extended first weekend. The movie has become the fastest Rs 50 crore grossing Malayalam film.

Lucifer is one of the most-talked-about and highly-awaited Malayalam movies of 2019 for two main reasons. Firstly, Mohanlal appears in a brand new avatar in it. Secondly, it marks the directorial debut of popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Its promos had also generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie, which was released in a large number of screens across the globe on March 28.

The hype surrounding it helped Lucifer register decent advance booking for its opening weekend. The movie started on a very good note with a superb response in the overseas premiere shows and morning shows in India. A positive buzz boosted its collection in the afternoon and evening shows on the first day. With its record-breaking business, the film emerged as the biggest opener for Mohanlal and Prithvi.

Lucifer received a mixed response from the audience, who said that it is old wine in a new bottle, but Prithviraj's treatment of the subject makes it a mass entertainer. Mohanlal's fans were bowled over his performance. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days.

As per the buzz, Lucifer has collected Rs 22.05 crore gross in Kerala, Rs 4.65 crore gross in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of India in the first weekend. The movie has raked in a total of Rs 26.70 crore gross at the Indian box office in four days and it is the highest amount for a Mohanlal's film.

The Prithviraj-directed film has also done fantastic business in the international markets. Lucifer has minted Rs 14.90 crore gross in the UAE, Rs 7.3 crore gross in the GCC, Rs 2.27 crore gross in the US and Rs 2.73 crore in the UK and other foreign counters. Its overseas total stands at Rs 27.20 crore gross.

Lucifer has collected a total of Rs 53.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day extended first weekend. The movie has beaten the records of Mohanlal's Odiyan and Kayamkulam Kochunni and become the fast Rs 50 crore grossing Malayalam movie.

Here is the list of 10 Malayalam movies that have surpassed Rs 50 crore mark. These details are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones.