Dil Bechara, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput which also stars Sanjana Sanghi in lead, has finally been released for online streaming on Disney Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra along with Sanjana's Bollywood debut. It's a remake of American romantic tragedy The Fault in Our Stars which is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green.

It's not just a movie but emotion for the Indian audience as lots of memories including Sushant's are attached to it. The actor died by suicide on June 14 which left the entire country in shock and still trying to come to terms with his death.

Many people are sharing on social media that they are trying to muster courage to watch Dil Bechara since it features Sushant and won't be able to control their emotions while watching him perform. While some are requesting people to review the film, the critics have begun dropping their judgement on the film.

Here are some of the reactions that have started surfacing on social media.

The Wire: "If you liked The Fault in Our Stars, you may find faults with Dil Bechara. And while comparisons with the Shailene Woodley-starrer are inevitable, its Hindi remake is definitely worth a watch. Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut is a well-made movie in it's own right."

Rating: 3 out of 5.

India Today: "In a five-minute special appearance, Safi Ali Khan leaves an impression on you. While Sushant Singh Rajput, of course, will take most of all reviews, Sanjana Sanghi makes a cracker of a debut with Dil Bechara. Sanjana, along with Swastika and Saswata, both well-known Bengali (and Hindi too) names, fit in this perfect little middle-class Bengali family in Jamshedpur. Sanjana brings out the vulnerability of a person who has to live with the knowledge of death. And then there is Manny, who laughs in the face of this inevitability. Because death will come when it has to. Doesn't mean we stop living, right?

Rating: Not mentioned

Republic TV: "Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. As a debutant director, Mukesh manages to impress, especially with his casting of the secondary cast. Mukesh Chhabra does not disappoint in his directorial debut. However, the dwindling script plays the spoilsport in the romantic drama. Dil Bechara cast also includes Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Sahil Vaid, who perform their roles to the T. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan appears in a cameo as Kizie's favourite singer Abhimanyu Veer. Saif Ali Khan as the forgotten musician blends into the milieu of the film perfectly."

Rating: Not mentioned

Apologies guys,I couldn’t finish it yet,, I’m in tears..#SushantSinghRajput’s performance..his smile, emotions, his existence alone making me feel so overwhelmed..I can’t watch #DilBechara right now as it’s making me more vulnerable..will share my #DilBecharaExperience tomorrow? https://t.co/5fpBZbDxqF — Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) July 24, 2020