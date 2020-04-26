The biggest musical blockbuster of Indian cinema 'Aashiqui 2' completes its 7 years today. One of the most innocent love stories of Bollywood starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor 'Aashiqui 2' was the culmination of two of the most promising actors of the industry and the icing on the cake was their superb chemistry in the film.

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo collage of herself alongside Aditya. She also penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone involved in the making of the film.

On the day when Aashiqui 2 completes 7 successful years, we decided to take a glance at the net worth of both Shraddha and Aditya, as their careers got off to a splendid start from then on.

Shraddha Kapoor

The leading lady of Aashiqui 2 Shraddha Kapoor has now become a trending topic of the Bollywood as she has been going on and on delivering back to back blockbuster movies in Indian Cinema.

She has now become one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. Coming from a filmy background the 'Baaghi 3' actress has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

Miss Kapoor's popularity is not just restricted to the Bollywood industry, it has also trickled down to the advertising world which is evident from the number of brand endorsements that she has in her kitty.

Vouge eyewear, Lakme', Veet, Lipton Green Tea, Flipkart and secret Temptation are some of the brands that are promoted by her.

Shraddha Kapoor lives in Juhu with her family in a sea-facing property, which has vintage look starting from furniture to textured walls and she even owns a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CD which worth around ₹56 lakhs.

Coming to her net worth, Shraddha Kapoor's assets are estimated to be around ₹58 crores as per a report from Republic World.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The handsome hunk of the industry Aditya Roy Kapur also got limelight after 'Aashiqui 2'. However, the talented actor prior has done significant roles in many of the movies like 'Guzaarish', 'Action Replayy' and 'London Dreams'.

His bold presence in some of the scenes has made him quite a heartthrob among the women of the nation.

Adi is the face of some well-known Brands like Qmobile, SetWet, Tropicana, USPL and Gio Eyewear. She has various other sponsorship deals as well.

The 'Malang' actor lives in an exotic flat in Mumbai, the Cuffe Parade and also has a huge fascination with cars. However, his interest in bikes is way less than that it is in cars, the 34-year-old calls himself a proud owner of a Royal Enfield and a BMW 5 Series.

Aditya has a reported net worth of an estimated of over ₹50 Crores as per a report from Republic World.