Hema Malini's younger daughter might have always chosen to stay away from the limelight and the paparazzi, but the diva was linked with two well-known names from the industry. Ahana Deol and Ranveer Singh, both now happily married, were seeing each-other at one-point-in-time during their college days.

Ranveer Singh's name has been linked with many actresses and celebs over the years. From Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha to Ahana Deol; Singh has been linked with several actresses. It was on Koffee with Karan that Ranveer Singh had spoken about a girl having left him after a relationship of over 3-4 years to be with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ranveer – Aditya Roy Kapur

Delving further into the relationship, Ranveer had said, "Ya, he was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was mad about her. It was a good four to five years that I was crazy about her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."

A TOI report had said, "Ahana and Ranveer were very close. They were part of the same friends' circle. However, their relationship just fizzled out with time. I guess it was infatuation as both of them were very young then. The parting was amicable but the warmth between the two of them is not as it used to be. There is a bit of awkwardness when they cross each other's paths, but that can't be helped."

Ranveer Singh – Anushka Sharma

Soon after making his debut in the industry, Ranveer was rumoured to be dating his Band Baaja Baraat co-star Anushka Sharma. Much later, post the break-up, Ranveer had said, "Yes. I miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don't get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is. She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It's a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I've met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles."