Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao after he got divorced from his childhood love Reena Dutta. The two met on the sets of 'Lagaan' where Kiran was as an assistant director. The two became close friends and eventually fell in love with each other and tied the knot in 2005. Here is the net worth of Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan's net worth

Aamir Khan aka the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood made his debut in films as a child artist in 'Yaadon Ki Baarat' and since then the actor has come a long way. Aamir's films usually release once in a year but are confirmed blockbusters, this is the box office magic that Aamir creates. An online portal has allegedly revealed some details about the actor's earnings. The portal states that Aamir Khan has a total net worth of approximately $205 million, which around Rs 1,434 crores. Aamir Khan's average movie remuneration is around Rs 85 crores. He also endorses multiple brands and charges around Rs 10-12 crores per endorsement. Aamir Khan is also one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

Kiran Rao's net worth

Kiran Rao is an Indian producer, director, and screenwriter. She started working in the film industry as an assistant director in the movie Lagaan. She later worked for the indie hit movie Monsoon Wedding. In the year 2011, Kiran Rao directed and wrote the movie Dhobi Ghat. She has also been the producer of movies likes Delhi Belly, Peepli Live, Talassh and many more. According to an online portal, her net worth is $20 million.

Aamir and Kiran have a son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy. Aamir is a father to daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan from first wife Reena Dutta.