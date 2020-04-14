'Mere Samne wali Khidki Mein, Ek Chaand sa tukda rehta hain,' this song perfectly fits for the perfectionist Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena married when they were very young, families were against the two being together hence the two were left with no option and so they eloped.

Aamir and Reena were together for 16 long years until they finally separated and got divorced. Since Aamir and Reena had done a registered marriage amidst the company of close friends, the couple's family always used to insist the two to get married with proper rituals and traditions.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal when Aamir was narrating his love story with Reena, how it all began, he revealed that he shall re-marry Reena on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, destiny never brought the time for the ex-couple as they parted ways and got divorced after being together for 16 years.

In an interview in 2003, Aamir finally spoke about his divorce with Reena, "No. Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran. I didn't even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional. When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. My children, Junaid and Ira, are close to Kiran and Azad."

When Aamir met Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao after his divorce with ex-wife Reena, he also stated how he was attracted to Kiran and what made him feel that she was the one for him, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came, and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy." Aamir further shared his inclination towards strong women and said, "I like strong women - my first wife Reena and my second wife Kiran. I like people who are strong, I don't want to break them down like women and men."

It's quite surprising to know that once a couple who fought with the world to be together didn't wish to spend even a day together and parted ways. Sad but this is the harsh reality. But it's commendable that even today Aamir and Reena maintain a cordial relationship and have let the bygones be bygones.