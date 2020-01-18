Childhood romances are always heartwarming to hear. And one such couple we know is Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, their love story began at a tender age but led to a traumatic end. Well, it's not us who have termed Aamir's love story as 'traumatic' but he himself opened up about his complicated marriage in Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 6.

Aamir and Reena ended their 16 years of marriage in 2002 and revealed that their divorce was "traumatic" for both Reena and their family but he is "glad" that he spent 16 years of his life with her. Aamir said, "Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split."

Aamir had a thanksgiving for his ex-wife Reena he said, "I thank Reena for giving me the opportunity to be in her life. She has enriched me in many ways. We were very young when we married." He added, "It did not mean that I lost respect for Reena, or for that matter, I lost my love for Reena. She is a really wonderful person. We were very young when we got married. I give a value to that and I'm glad that she does too."

Aamir was head over heels in love with Reena but Reena had no interest in Aamir. According to reports, Aamir had also written a love letter with his own blood. After realising that he wasn't getting any response from Reena, Aamir lost hope, it was then that Reena began reciprocating to his love. Aamir and Reena soon tied the knot and were blessed with two kids Ira and Junaid.

In a 2003 interview, Aamir finally opened up on his divorce and said, "No. Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran. I didn't even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional. When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. My children, Junaid and Ira, are close to Kiran and Azad."

On remembering the time he met Kiran, Aamir said, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan. She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn't have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people in the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again." It was after his divorce when during a phone call he realized that talking to Kiran makes him happy.

Aamir commented on the same and stated, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came, and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy." Aamir further shared his inclination towards strong women and said, "I like strong women - my first wife Reena and my second wife Kiran. I like people who are strong, I don't want to break them down like women and men."

Its indeed, strange to know two individuals who did everything possible to be together but fate had their separation written at the end.