Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is known for her unconventional choice of projects and personal life. The actress, who is pregnant outside wedlock, has been in news for quite some time. Kalki got divorced from director Anurag Kashyap in 2013.

Recently, when Kalki appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular radio chat show 'What Woman Want season 2' she opened up about her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and also revealed the reason behind their separation.

Talking to Bebo, Kalki revealed that she is still friends with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. She recalled their bittersweet emotional rollercoaster and stated that the two have taken off their fair share of time from each other before coming to friendly terms. It took some time but happened organically as they hold a lot of respect for each other. She further said that you can love a person but not be able to live with them.

Kalki also said that she was only 25 when she got married to Anurag who was way elder to her. She admitted that they were not on the same page as they wanted different things from life at that point in time.

However, Kalki and Anurag are still good friends and share a great bond. Kalki is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Anurag is in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, his associate at the Phantom Films.