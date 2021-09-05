Krushna Abhishek has once again opted to not be a part of the episode featuring his mama Govinda. This is the second time that Krushna has avoided coming face-to-face with mama Govinda and his wife, Sunita on the Kapil Sharma Show. The two have had a strained relationship for the last few years and have often resorted to washing their dirty linen in public.

Krushna spills the beans

"Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil's show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn't want to be a part of it, so I didn't try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don't wish to share a stage," Krushna told TOI.

Last year in an interview with a leading daily, Krushna had said that he understands his mami (Sunita Ahuja) loves him the most as only with the greatest love emerges such anger. He had said that he wants the two of them to abuse him, beat him but end the fight and become a family again.

Kashmera's blunt response

Earlier, in an interview with International Business Times, Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah had opened up about Govinda – Sunita and their strained relationship. "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok." It had all started when Kashmera Shah's one statement had led to Sunita and Govinda believing it was for them. Though Krushna tried to patch things up, it just went off-hand.