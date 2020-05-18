Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), which has been successfully running for more than a decade, has a massive fanbase and so does the cast. While all the actors of the show are immensely popular, one character that continues to remain in the heart of fans is of Disha Vakani's.

Disha played the lead role of Dayaben and was the highlight of the show. She had brought the uniqueness in the character she portrayed and hence, even after more than two years of her absence from the show, speculations regarding her return continue to make news every now and then.

As fans continue to remain hopeful of the actress making a comeback, here's a surprising piece of information for ardent viewers. Fans might be aware that Disha's on-screen brother (played by Mayur Vakani) is her brother in real-life as well. But did you know, Disha's real parents had also featured in one of the episodes of the show?

Yes, according to some reports, Disha's real parents were a part of one of the episodes of TMKOC. They played the relatives to Champaklal Gada, Dayaben's father-in-law.

Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal's real sons on TMKOC:

Not just Disha but Champaklal aka Amit Bhatt's real-life sons had also featured on TMKOC in the past. Amit is a proud father of twin boys and both had once made a short appearance in one of the episodes of the show when they were quite young.

Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan and Dayaben's fun on sets:

Recently, Disha's co-star Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan made fans nostalgic by sharing a few pictures of her with Disha clicked three years ago on sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the pictures, the two are seen in a playful mood and making faces. In one of the pictures, Jennifer tries to bite Disha's back.

She captioned the images as "Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)... nowadays due to no shooting mode coz of Coronavirus, got time to check my old pics... Got these pics which were clicked when we were in a playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)...As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood... and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)...

posting some unseen pics... miss u dish...will post more as and when I find more in my khazaana..."