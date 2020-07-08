Action genres have been all time favourite of the audience as the kicks, punches and daredevil jumps keep our heartbeats racing and also give the audiences an edge of the seat thriller. Action sequences also have a lot in its own learning and bear a life-threatening yet heroic journey. Here's a list of sons of action directors who are actors and we bet, you didn't know.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan was an Indian stuntman, action choreographer and film director in Bollywood. Ajay is most famous and has become synonymous to one of his most celebrated film Singham and comedy Golmaal which is an action comedy. Ajay being one of the most experienced actors has given a wide set of characters one loves and can relate to, differently.

Vicky Kaushal

Sham Kaushal was one of the very famous stunt man during his time and was loved for his body of work. Vicky, his son has delivered some of the most memorable films and chatacters with Raazi and URI : The surgical Strike. The actor has always been a part of the finest picks purely based out of the sheer talent he possesses.

Sunny Singh

Jai Singh Nijjar was one of the most loved stuntman of his times. Even today, being in his 60s, Jai Singh is absolutely fit. His son Sunny Singh is very well known for making the audiences laugh and is also interested to make a biopic of life of a stuntman as he has seen the life very closely and would love to showcase the hardships and the rewards they receive out of their life-threatening jobs.