Last year, when the first look of Vicky Kaushal bearing an uncanny resemblance to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw came out, we were all left stunned. The makers of the biopic, on the occasion of the death anniversary of the legend, revealed another look of Vicky Kaushal who is all set to play Sam Manekshaw on screen as they pay their tribute.

Vicky's new look has again surprised us. Taking to their social media, RSVP Movies posted a video offering tribute to the Field Marshal. They shared, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @ishantanus #BhavaniIyer @bharatrawail".

Producer Ronnie Screwvala remembered Field Marshal and posted the new look, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @bharatrawail @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @ishantanus"

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared in remembrance- "In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to!

With @vickykaushal09

as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail"

Vicky also, took to his social media and posted, "In rememberence of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with

@meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail".

