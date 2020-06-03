The threat of cyclone Nisarga looms large on the city, but actor Vicky Kaushal is hopeful that the first showers that preceded the cyclone will bring relief and joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky, who has been spending his time at home amid lockdown, took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself enjoying the rain. In the image, he is seen sitting on his balcony enjoying a panoramic view.

"Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!" Vicky, the son of action director Sham Kaushal, captioned the image, which currently has 670K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Touted as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Vicky has recently garnered a fan following of over seven million on Instagram.

He was last seen on screen in "Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship" directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Vicky Kaushal's Upcoming Project

The 32-year-old actor's next project is "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film where he essays the central role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan.