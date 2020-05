Two visa assistants working in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has been caught red-handed indulging in espionage activities. They both have identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Khan. They were working in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as visa assistants.

Following their involvement in espionage activities, India has declared them as Persona-non grata, which bars them from entering or remaining in the country. They both will be deported to Pakistan tomorrow.