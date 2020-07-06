Director Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Bol Bachchan has completed 8 years and the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to reminisce about his shooting days. The actor shared some throwbacks pictures from the sets of Bol Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

"When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)," Ajay Devgn wrote while tagging Big B and Abhishek in the tweet. Abhishek Bachchan too replied to Ajay's tweet and said that he is all ready to start shooting for the sequel of Bol Bachchan. However, Ajay failing to mention any of the female actors and other cast in the film didn't go down well with Prachi Desai.

Prachi bravely called out Ajay Devgn reminding him that she along with other actors like Asin, Krishna Abhishek, Asrani, Archana Puran Singh, Neeraj Vohra and Jeetu Verma were also a part of the film who made it one of the biggest hits in the industry.

"Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film Slightly smiling face #8YearsOfBolBachchan," Prachi Desai tweeted.

Another user asked a valid question to Prachi saying that why they should remember those who she mentioned in her tweet if she doesn't have a big family name. "do you guys have big family name? No right? Why would they remember you then? Can't believe i have to see likes of jahnvi kapoor and sara ali khan instead of talented actor like you," the user commented.

Many people were of the opinion that every actor in the film should be credited equally while celebrating the film's success. "Definitely a film never be made with one or two names. Entire cast and crew should rememberd. Good done," a Twitter user expressed his thoughts.

